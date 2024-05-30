You can get Open World Racer Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown for PS5 in September

After being announced almost four years ago, Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown is finally nearing its release. The highly anticipated open-world racer, developed by the talented team at Kylotonn Games, is set to hit the shelves on September 12th, 2024, exclusively for the PS5.

The release date announcement coincides with the latest trailer, showcasing in-engine footage of the racing game in action. Located on Hong Kong Island, players will have the opportunity to align themselves with either the Streets or the Sharps, two rival factions vying for recognition and wealth by showcasing their skills in the world of high-end automobiles. Players have the freedom to thoroughly explore the island, which has been meticulously recreated to mirror its real-life counterpart. They can leisurely navigate through its diverse range of locations.

One can only hope that the gameplay matches the stunning visuals, as they are undeniably impressive. This game has the potential to be an exceptional racing experience on the PS5, provided it offers impressive handling mechanics.

Are you eagerly anticipating Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown? Are you ready to rev it up this September? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.