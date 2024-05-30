Home » NEWS » After the Amazon show, sales of the Fallout franchise go through the roof, like Megaton

Ever wondered about the significant impact a widely acclaimed TV show can have on the sales of a video game series? Take a moment to examine the latest figures for the Fallout series following Amazon’s massive adaptation. The sales of all titles in the post-apocalyptic property saw a significant increase in the United States, with Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 ranking as the fourth and eighth best-selling titles of the month, respectively.

The new titles weren’t the only ones to receive a boost in rankings. Fallout: New Vegas, a cult favourite, soared to the 24th position, while Fallout 3 climbed to 37th. Even the classic Fallout games made a significant jump, landing around 122nd place. Wow, there’s certainly been a ton of Fallout coverage!

It’s truly remarkable to witness the profound influence that a well-crafted television show can wield. Undoubtedly, we have witnessed similar phenomena in recent years with The Last of Us and The Witcher. Which video game franchises do you believe could make a splash in the world of television or film? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

