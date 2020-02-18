Mass Effect: The Complete Comics – Price, Cover, Release Date

Fans of the Mass Effect comic series will be happy to know that a complete collection of every issue is on the horizon, with Mass Effect: The Complete Collection currently in production. Amazon recently posted a product page for the collection, revealing things like the price, cover and release date. We’ll go into all of that in this article.

First up is the official product description, which is the following:

“The champions of BioWare’s award winning series embark on thrilling interstellar expeditions through alien war and existential crisis, struggling for peace and fighting for the right to survive.

Mass Effect’s vibrant world is teeming with conflict, and always on the edge of tipping into despair–but there are some who still struggle to maintain order in the chaos and secure the future of the galaxy. Join Liara as she teams up with the Drell Feron to recover the body of Commander Shepard from the Shadow Broker, uncover the origins of the Illusive Man in an epic tale of betrayal and discovery, and witness Aria defend the space station Omega from Cerberus forces, as well as the internal conflicts at Cerberus and the lives of the agents who serve it. Also included in this volume are collected stories of characters you love like Garrus, Tali’Zorah, and Wrex, and the series Discovery which follows the Turian soldier Tiran Kandros.

This book compiles all of the Mass Effect comic book series in one affordable, accessible, and comprehensive format–a must buy for fans of the Mass Effect universe and BioWare.”

This collection includes Redemption #1-4, Evolution #1-4, Invasion #1-4, Homeworlds #1-4, Foundation #1-13, and Discovery #1-4 in one paperback book for $34.99. Dark Horse Books is handling publishing duties, with there being an impressive 816 pages in total. The release date is set for September 22th, and you can see the cover below.