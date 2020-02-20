Animal Crossing: New Horizons Guide – Price, Cover, Release Date

The newest installment in the Animal Crossing series is set to launch later this year, with New Horizons in development. The game has been anticipated for quite some time now, being the first home console release since 2008’s City Folk. While we still have a couple of months to wait for the release, we now have official information on a companion guide for the game.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Official Companion Guide is from Future Press, and Amazon has recently posted a product page revealing lots of new information. The following is the official product page:

“Sit back and relax.

Your one-stop guide to a perfect island vacation is right here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes you to a deserted island and lets you craft it into your own personal paradise inhabited by a unique, character-filled community. This premium book is both the perfect guide for getting the most out of island life, and the ultimate reference for anyone who insists on having it all.

Get Acclimatized

We’ll get you settled in on your new island home as quickly as possible. Our useful primers will get you oriented and informed on everything a new resident needs to know.

Create Your Paradise

The sea’s the limit when it comes to customizing your island – you just need the right tools and a little guidance ( and maybe a bit of insider information for playing the stalk market). You’ll find all of this here, and more: every tool and app is explained and our tips for design and money making are not to be missed!

Discover and Explore

Museum lovers will be in for a treat – as long as you’re willing to be the one providing the exhibits! It’s a hands-on approach to preservation, and every budding naturalist or palaeontologist needs a solid reference book to consult. You won’t find a single specimen that’s not covered here.

Shop Till You Drop

Your island wouldn’t be much of a paradise without decent shopping facilities. Luckily, Timmy and Tommy’s retail experience brings a wealth of desirable goods for purchase. Every last option for the fashionista or interior decorator is lavishly catalogued.

Stunning Photography

Want to see some of the hottest island destinations that have already found their feet, built a community and began attracting high-volume tourism? We’ve discovered some true gems and arranged photo shoots that are sure to provide plenty of inspiration for building the island of your dreams.

Special Bonuses

Fans of Animal Crossing will be delighted with the high-quality bookmarks we’ve included – one side features beautiful character artwork, and the other is filled with useful info. We’ve also created an online calendar for keeping track of events on the island and making sure you never miss a resident’s birthday!”

As mentioned above, Future Press is handling publishing duties for this release. There are an impressive 431 pages in total in this book, and the release date is set for April 9th. There is only a paperback version of the guide planned, which is currently set for $29.99. You can check out the cover below.