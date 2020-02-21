Walking Dead: The Telltale Soundtrack Vinyl – Price, Cover, Release Date

While Telltale Games’ critically-acclaimed The Walking Dead series has come to an end, there are still more releases related to the series that are on the horizon. One such release is a vinyl edition of the game’s soundtrack, which is set to launch in just a couple of weeks. Amazon has recently posted a product page for it, revealing things like the price, cover, track list and release date.

First up we have the track list, which is split up over four LPs:

Disc: 1

1. A1 Clementine Suite

2. A2 Terror Mysterious

3. A3 Fathers and Sons

4. A4 Family Ties

5. A5 Lights Out

6. A6 Division

7. A7 Bitter Revenge

8. B1 Long Road Ahead

9. B2 Training Clementine

10. B3 Refractions

11. B4 Dark Rooms

12. B5 No Time Left

13. B6 What a View

14. B7 Passages

15. B8 the Gauntlet

16. B9 Prison Bus

17. B10 Escape in the Car

18. B11 Flashlights

19. B12 Hiding in the Corn

20. B13 Go Fish

Disc: 2

1. C1 Truck Stop

2. C2 Solitude

3. C3 Wandering

4. C4 Scavenging Survival

5. C5 Bound for Glory

6. C6 Finding Food

7. C7 the Valley of the Shadow

8. C8 All That Remains

9. C9 My Name Is Clementine

10. C10 Standoff

11. C11 Sarah’s Song

12. C12 Snooping Stranger

13. C13 Moonstar Lounge

14. C14 Carver

15. D1 Escape Plans

16. D2 Carver’s Cruelty

17. D3 Stay or Go

18. D4 Jane

19. D5 Fireside

20. D6 Auto Repair

21. D7 Jane Worries

22. D8 Clem Awake

23. D9 Snowbound

24. D10 the End of It All

Disc: 3

1. E1 a New Frontier Opening Titles

2. E2 Whispers from the Past

3. E3 a New Frontier

4. E4 Kate

5. E5 Above the Law Opening Titles

6. E6 David the Father

7. E7 David’s Plan

8. F1 David’s Dilemma

9. F2 Revenge or the Deal

10. F3 Dominoes

11. F4 Kate’s Regrets

12. F5 Brother, Father, Husband, Son

13. F6 Beyond the Frontier

Disc: 4

1. G1 Done Running

2. G2 Alvin Junior

3. G3 Ericson’s

4. G4 Violet

5. G5 Plans Change

6. G6 Aj

7. G7 the Raiders

8. G8 Lilly Returns

9. G9 McCarroll Ranch

10. H1 Louis

11. H2 Minerva

12. H3 the Chimes

13. H4 James

14. H5 the Parable of the Twins

15. H6 Angry Aj

16. H7 Thank You

Considering that this is a soundtrack that spans an entire series and is split across four LPs, it should come as no surprise that the price is on the steeper side of things. Amazon currently has it listed as $114.98, though their prices do tend to fluctuate. Regardless, getting this soundtrack on vinyl will not be cheap.

Finally, the release date is set for March 6th, so those interested don’t have much longer to wait until they get their hands on it. Pre-orders are available now, which guarantees you the lowest price available if the price drops prior to release. You will also get release date delivery if you are a Prime member. Be sure to check out the cover below.