Walking Dead: The Telltale Soundtrack Vinyl – Price, Cover, Release Date

While Telltale Games’ critically-acclaimed The Walking Dead series has come to an end, there are still more releases related to the series that are on the horizon. One such release is a vinyl edition of the game’s soundtrack, which is set to launch in just a couple of weeks. Amazon has recently posted a product page for it, revealing things like the price, cover, track list and release date.
First up we have the track list, which is split up over four LPs:
Disc: 1
1. A1 Clementine Suite
2. A2 Terror Mysterious
3. A3 Fathers and Sons
4. A4 Family Ties
5. A5 Lights Out
6. A6 Division
7. A7 Bitter Revenge
8. B1 Long Road Ahead
9. B2 Training Clementine
10. B3 Refractions
11. B4 Dark Rooms
12. B5 No Time Left
13. B6 What a View
14. B7 Passages
15. B8 the Gauntlet
16. B9 Prison Bus
17. B10 Escape in the Car
18. B11 Flashlights
19. B12 Hiding in the Corn
20. B13 Go Fish
Disc: 2
1. C1 Truck Stop
2. C2 Solitude
3. C3 Wandering
4. C4 Scavenging Survival
5. C5 Bound for Glory
6. C6 Finding Food
7. C7 the Valley of the Shadow
8. C8 All That Remains
9. C9 My Name Is Clementine
10. C10 Standoff
11. C11 Sarah’s Song
12. C12 Snooping Stranger
13. C13 Moonstar Lounge
14. C14 Carver
15. D1 Escape Plans
16. D2 Carver’s Cruelty
17. D3 Stay or Go
18. D4 Jane
19. D5 Fireside
20. D6 Auto Repair
21. D7 Jane Worries
22. D8 Clem Awake
23. D9 Snowbound
24. D10 the End of It All
Disc: 3
1. E1 a New Frontier Opening Titles
2. E2 Whispers from the Past
3. E3 a New Frontier
4. E4 Kate
5. E5 Above the Law Opening Titles
6. E6 David the Father
7. E7 David’s Plan
8. F1 David’s Dilemma
9. F2 Revenge or the Deal
10. F3 Dominoes
11. F4 Kate’s Regrets
12. F5 Brother, Father, Husband, Son
13. F6 Beyond the Frontier
Disc: 4
1. G1 Done Running
2. G2 Alvin Junior
3. G3 Ericson’s
4. G4 Violet
5. G5 Plans Change
6. G6 Aj
7. G7 the Raiders
8. G8 Lilly Returns
9. G9 McCarroll Ranch
10. H1 Louis
11. H2 Minerva
12. H3 the Chimes
13. H4 James
14. H5 the Parable of the Twins
15. H6 Angry Aj
16. H7 Thank You
Considering that this is a soundtrack that spans an entire series and is split across four LPs, it should come as no surprise that the price is on the steeper side of things. Amazon currently has it listed as $114.98, though their prices do tend to fluctuate. Regardless, getting this soundtrack on vinyl will not be cheap.
Finally, the release date is set for March 6th, so those interested don’t have much longer to wait until they get their hands on it. Pre-orders are available now, which guarantees you the lowest price available if the price drops prior to release. You will also get release date delivery if you are a Prime member. Be sure to check out the cover below.