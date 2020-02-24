UDON’s Art Of Capcom 1, 2, 3 – Price, Covers, Release Dates

Capcom has been a major part of the gaming scene for several decades now, releasing countless beloved games to this very day. While they’ve certainly come a long way, those feeling nostalgic for how it all started will be able to just that with an upcoming art book series.

Amazon has recently posted product pages for UDON’s Art of Capcom 1, 2 and 3, revealing things like the price, covers and release dates. First up we have the product descriptions for each one, which are the following:

UDON’s Art of Capcom Info

UDON’s Art of Capcom 1 Info:

“Collecting the early years of Capcom artwork produced by publisher and creative studio UDON Entertainment! This epic 320-page hardcover volume gathers more than 60 UDON artists’ renditions of the casts of Street Fighter, Darkstalkers, Rival Schools, and other classic Capcom franchises. Included are comic covers, card game art, video game endings, game box art, tribute illustrations, and much more!”

UDON’s Art of Capcom Info 2:

“It’s another titanic tome of Capcom artwork produced by publisher and creative studio UDON Entertainment! This magnificent 320-page hardcover volume gathers over 40 UDON artists’ renditions of the casts of Street Fighter, Darkstalkers, Strider, and other classic Capcom franchises. Included are book covers, toy designs, video game sprites, game covers, tribute art, and much more!”

UDON’s Art of Capcom Info 3:

UDON Entertainment is back with an all-new classy compilation of the creative studio’s Capcom artwork! This prestigous 300-page hardcover volume gathers UDON’s artists’ renditions of the casts of Street Fighter, Mega Man, Darkstalkers, and other classic Capcom franchises. Included are comic covers, video game endings, promotional art, costume designs, tribute art, and much more!

Release Dates

Publisher UDON has elected to stagger the releases of each of the books, with the first releasing on July 28th, the second releasing on August 25th, and the third releasing on September 29th.

Price

All three of the books will have the same price tag, which is currently listed as being $34.99. However, Amazon prices do tend to fluctuate, so if you keep checking back you may be able to get it slightly cheaper. Pre-orders are also currently live, and if you pre-order now and the price goes up or down you are guaranteed to get it for the lowest price.

Covers