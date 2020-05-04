Final Fantasy VII: Red XIII Plush Action Doll – Dimensions, Release Date, More

The Final Fantasy VII Remake launched for PlayStation 4 last month, bringing the beloved RPG into the modern era with much-improved visuals, a new combat system and a fleshing out of the story. Those who can’t get enough of the game’s characters and want to feature them around their home are in luck, as now a Red XIII plush action doll is on the way.

Amazon recently posted a product page for the Red XIII plush action doll, revealing things like the release date and dimensions. First up we have the official product description, which is the following:

“From Square Enix. Red XIII from Final Fantasy VII is now an Action Doll! With movable joints and the ability to stand on his own, be it on your desk or on a shelf. He can easily recreate his most iconic poses with a wide range of movement and expressiveness provided by all the small details.”

The plush is 5 x 5 x 6 inches, making it perfect to display on just about any shelf. Amazon currently has the release date set for October 28th of this year, though that is subject to change. A price also has not been set yet, with that information expected to be revealed in the coming months. You can check out the plush for yourself below.