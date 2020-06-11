Death Stranding PC System Requirements & Download File Size

The previously PS4-exclusive Death Stranding from Hideo Kojima will be making its way to PC next month, bringing the divisive game to a new platform and new audience. Of course, there’s always the question of whether or not your PC will actually be able to run the game, but now we have that information for you.

The Minimum and Recommended (1080p/30fps and 1080p/60fps) settings have official been revealed, and they shouldn’t pose to much of an issue for those who have a reasonably up-to-date PC. The specs are the following:

Minimum (720p, 30fps)

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel® Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

Recommended (1080p, 30fps)

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB or Radeon RX 570 4 GB

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

Recommended 60fps

Recommended (1080p, 60fps)

OS: WIndows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

As for the file size for the game, the PC version will require 80 GB of space on your hard drive. This is in contrast with the 55 GB on the PS4 version, so it looks like the quality of assets have received a notable bump on PC.

Death Stranding for PC will launch on July 14th. The game launched for PS4 in November of last year, receiving mostly positive reviews. While many agreed that the game was very ambitious, some felt that it was also tedious and didn’t quite live up to the massive hype that was put on it.