PlayStation 5 Size: It’s The Biggest Sony Console Ever

Yesterday we saw the long-awaited reveal of the PlayStation 5, and it looks like Sony’s definitely looking to take things in a different direction this time around. With a more futuristic design and a black and white aesthetic, it serves as a big departure from the much simpler PS4. However, size continues to be a big question mark for the console, though we now have a much better idea of what to expect.

Sony never revealed the exact dimensions of the console, but a USB and disc drive are visible that have a size standard. Knowing this, a user on Reddit was able to create a mockup of the size of the console compared to previous PlayStation and even Xbox consoles, and it’s easily the biggest console that Sony has ever released. It’s even bigger than the Xbox Series X, though Series X is definitely bulkier. You can see the mockup below.

As you can see from the image, it stands about 25% taller than the Xbox Series X that has a reported size of 301mm. This means that you’re going to have to clear out some serious space if you’re planning on picking up one of these devices. It shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise considering how powerful the console is, and it apparently features an elaborate cooling system.

The PlayStation 5 is set to launch this holiday season, though an exact release date or price have not yet been revealed. Sony will be hosting another event in August, which is presumably when we’ll be getting the rest of the details on the new console. We’ll bring you that information as soon as it becomes available.