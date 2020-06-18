Streets Of Rage 4: Definitive Soundtrack Vinyl – Price, Release Date, Cover

The Streets of Rage series rose from its decades-long slumber this year with the release of Streets of Rage 4, and the final product was a winner. The game offered up more of the frantic beat-em-up action longtime fans have come to expect, and a pretty slick soundtrack to accompany it.

If you’re interested in grabbing that soundtrack on vinyl then you’re in luck, because one is coming in a couple of months. Amazon recently posted a product page for the Streets of Rage 4 – The Definitive Soundtrack vinyl set, revealing things like the price, cover and release date. First up we have the official track listing, which consists of the following 35 tracks:

1. Main Theme of Streets of Rage 4

2. Character Select

3. They’re Back

4. The Streets

5. Chill or Don?T

6. Overflow

7. Call the Cops

8. Funky HQ

9. The Commissioner

10. The Storm Boat

11. Nora

12. Ghost Fair

13. Estel Round 1

14. The Undergrounds

15. On Fire

16. Barbon

17. Chow Time

18. Do Joe

19. Shiva

20. Aphex Train

21. Estel Round 2

22. An Exhibition

23. Double Divas

24. Rising Up

25. Ti Un Fou

26. Mr y

27. Next of Kin Showdown

28. Staff Roll

29. It’s Extra

30. Maximum

31. 25 Years Ago

32. DJ Kwashi

33. A Ki Ra

34. Lift the Ground

35. Mrs y

The 35 tracks present here are pressed onto 3 vinyl discs, so you can already figure out it’s going to be on the pricier side of things. Amazon currently has the price listed as $95.98, though their prices do tend to fluctuate. A pre-order price guarantee ensures that you’ll get the lowest price ever offered if it does drop following your pre-order, however.

The Streets of Rage 4 vinyl soundtrack will release on August 7th, and you can check out the cover art below.