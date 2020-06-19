Pokemon Expressions Enhanced Nintendo Switch Wireless Controller – Price, Release Date

The Nintendo Switch has a variety of different controller variants to play around with, but this upcoming one is for the Pokémon fans out there. PowerA is set to release a new Pokémon-themed wireless Nintendo Switch controller, which will launch next month.

Amazon recently posted a product page for the PowerA Pokemon Expressions Enhanced Nintendo Switch Wireless Controller, revealing things like the price and release date. First up we have the official product description, which is the following:

“Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games like a pro with this officially Licensed POWER A enhanced wireless Controller. Built for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless Controller features motion controls, mappable advanced gaming Buttons, and standard ergonomic layout. Enjoy up to 30 hours of game play with new alkaline batteries or add your own rechargeable batteries. Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay.”

This wireless controller currently has its price set at $49.99 on Amazon, though their prices do tend to fluctuate. If you’re planning on pre-ordering the controller, you can rest assured that you’ll get the lowest price ever offered if the price drops following your pre-order. The Pokémon Expressions Enhanced controller will release on July 25th.