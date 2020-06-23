Monster Hunter: Nargacuga MonsterArts Figure – Price, Release Date

The Monster Hunter series is one that has no shortage of massive beasts to take down, with some of them having to be seen to be believed. If you consider yourself a hardcore fan of the series and would like one of the monsters to display in your home, then this is the post for you.

Amazon has recently posted a product page for the Monster Hunter: Nargacuga MonsterArts figure, revealing things like the price, release date and more. First up we have a break down of the key features, which are the following:

The S. H. MonsterArts series, renowned for its attention to realistic detail and articulation, is proud to announce the first release from the Monster Hunter game series!

verseen by director Kaname Fujioka, it captures the monster exactly as seen on screen, with incredible detail and natural posability that brings Nargacuga to three-dimensional life. A severed tail option lets you re-create combat scenes from the game.

The first release includes a hunter mini figure too! A special stand modeled to resemble the game field completes the display.

The set includes the figure, optional face parts, optional severed tail, optional angry tail, a pair of deployment wing parts (L/R), hunter (the first purchase bonus figure), stand, support, and clip.

Only product with affixed official Bluefin and Bandai Namco label has been thoroughly tested for safety and meets all North American consumer product safety regulations and entitles the purchaser to product support assistance

The price for this figure from MonsterArts is currently listed as $80, though it’s possible the price will fluctuate from now until release. A pre-order price guarantee ensures you’ll get the lowest price ever offered if the price drops following your pre-order, however. The figure will release on October 31st.