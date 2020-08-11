Final Fantasy XV Official Works – Price, Cover, Release Date

It’s hard to believe that after being in the works for a decade, Final Fantasy XV is almost four years old now. While the game was another solid installment in the beloved RPG franchise, those wanting a closer look at the game’s development will be able to get that thanks to an upcoming art book.

Amazon has recently posted a product page for Final Fantasy XV Official Works, revealing things like the price, cover and release date. First up we have the official product description, which is the following:

“A full-color, oversized, hardcover tome that faithfully adapts the original Japanese material, detailing the creation of the most recent entry in the Final Fantasy saga!

Final Fantasy XV‘s world of Eos is filled with wonderous scenery, larger-than-life creatures, diverse cultures, and treacherous foes. Experience hundreds of pieces of detailed design work composed lovingly for fans of the unique sci-fi fantasy world. This volume collects complex lore, insightful commentary, comprehensive data, and dazzling concept art, all beautifully bound in this richly detailed hardcover!

Square Enix and Dark Horse Books present a superbly curated collection of Final Fantasy XV content that any fan will cherish.”

Dark Horse Books will be handling publishing duties for this book, with there being 215 pages in total. Amazon currently has the price listed as $39.99, and the book will be available on February 9th, 2021. You can check out the cover of the book below.