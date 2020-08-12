Cyberpunk 2077: Dev Says It’s A “Much Deeper Roleplaying Experience” Than The Witcher 3

CD Project RED has been hard at work on Cyberpunk 2077 for several years now, with the sci-fi RPG epic being one of the most anticipated games in a long time. While the company has huge shoes to fill following the massive and critically-acclaimed The Witcher 3, according to them the follow-up will be an even richer experience.

A new interview with the developer’s Senior Level Designer Miles Tost was posted on NetRunner 2077. Tost talked more about the big picture of the whole game, saying that it will be an even deeper RPG experience than The Witcher 3 was. He said the following:

“I don’t know, there’s a lot, there’s a ton of weapons. How I would summarize this is… I think people tend to forget that Cyberpunk 2077 is an RPG first and foremost. Right? So customization and equipment choices, making choices in the skills you have, the talents, how your character looks, how you choose dialogue, it’s the center stage of this experience. I think some people look at this game and think “Oh man, it’s first-person and has guns! It’s a shooter!” and that’s a very surface-level assessment *chuckles* I think in many ways, it’s a much, much deeper roleplaying experience than The Witcher 3.”

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 19th.