Marvel’s Avengers PC Requirements & Download File Size

Marvel’s Avengers is set to release for multiple platforms next month, and now we’re getting some information on both the file size and PC system requirements. While those who keep a reasonably updated rig should have no issues playing the game on the minimum settings, playing the game on recommended settings actually requires you to play the game with an SSD.

The following are the minimum and recommended specs for the game:

Minimum Spec

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

8GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 950 / AMD 270 (min 2GB video ram)

DirectX 12

75GB HDD space

Recommended Spec

Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770K, 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 51600, 3.2 Ghz

16GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 8GB.

DirectX 12

110GB SSD space

As can be seen from the specs, you need considerably more disk space for the recommended specs. That is because Square Enix is offering an optional 30GB high-resolution texture pack. The following is what the company said on the matter:

“The PC version of Marvel’s Avengers offers an optional 30GB high-resolution texture pack, bringing the richest, highest-detailed visuals throughout the game world. Forests will feel lusher, the tundra more frigid, and AIM facilities all the more sinister to really bring the experience to life. Additionally, there will be support for ultra-wide resolutions as well as multi-monitor configurations so Marvel’s Avengers will look good no matter your set up.

In order to give you the smoothest experience we can that fits your particular gaming comforts, there will be fully unlocked framerate to support extremely responsive 144hz gameplay on capable systems. There will also be fully configurable keyboard and mouse controls with many customization options to tune them to your playstyle and the ability to seamlessly switch between controllers and keyboard/mouse and use our recommended controller configuration or have the option to fully customize their layout to your liking.”

Marvel’s Avengers will launch on PS4, Xbox One and PC on September 4th, with releases also planned for PS5 and Xbox Series X.