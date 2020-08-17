Home » NEWS » Zelda: Skyward Sword Switch Listed On Amazon UK
Zelda Skyward Sword

Zelda: Skyward Sword Switch Listed On Amazon UK

Mike Guarino August 17, 2020 NEWS, Nintendo Switch

Things have been pretty quiet in terms of new game announcements from Nintendo, though it looks like a big announcement may have been let out of the bag. A prominent game deals account on Twitter recently spotted an Amazon UK page for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on Switch. While the page has since been taken down, you can see a screenshot below.

Skyward Sword Switch listing

The page for the Switch port of the Wii game does not mention a release date, though a price tag of £69.99 is listed. This would be on the much higher end of things in terms of pricing, as this converts to $90 USD. It’s possible that the price is just a placeholder, but we’ll have to wait and see.

It’s going to be very interesting to see if this ends up being true, because Skyward Sword relies heavily on motion controls in order to play. This would result in a decent amount of work on Nintendo’s part in terms of porting it, either making it accessible for standard Joy-Con control or making the motion controls work on Switch.

This all needs to be taken with a grain of salt for the time being, considering that it is not the official word from Nintendo. However, it isn’t completely outside of the realm of possibility, so we’re not willing to rule it out just yet. As always, we’ll keep you posted as more information becomes available.

Tags

About Mike Guarino

Check Also

Marvel's Avengers file download size

Marvel’s Avengers PC Requirements & Download File Size

Marvel’s Avengers is set to release for multiple platforms next month, and now we’re getting ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security