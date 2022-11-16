Sports RPG Soccer Story Begins on PS5, PS4, and Xbox One During the World Cup

Publishers are rushing to deliver their soccer-themed software as the World Cup is now officially here. Open world RPG Soccer Story will be available in less than two weeks. The tongue-in-cheek comedy-themed game, which will be released on November 29 for PS5 and PS4, will cast you in the position of The Saviour of Soccer as you battle a dubious organization that has banned the beautiful game.

As you explore, you’ll use your ball skills to solve puzzles and unearth mysteries while competing against some of the most formidable football teams ever created, such as “actual sharks, children, old-age pensioners, and ninjas.” There will also be a four player local multiplayer option for those who prefer the arcade football games, complete with “a full roster of teams and animal captains.”

Yes, since it’s an RPG, there is a fishing minigame as well.

For a clearer picture of the full gameplay cycle, watch the trailer up top. Will you include this on your console? Add your thoughts in the space provided here.