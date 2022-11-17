Shadow Participates In The Multiverse Action In New Sonic Prime Trailer

Netflix has unveiled its first full trailer for the upcoming Sonic Prime series, which will premiere on the streaming service on December 15th, after releasing a teaser at the end of last month.

The multiverse appears to play a significant role in the upcoming series, always the parameters for a writer’s get-out clause. In the video above, Sonic can be seen falling through several different alternate realities and running into various iterations of Knuckles, Tails, Amy, and Eggman. Even SEGA’s blue blur makes the statement, “Enough running,” at one point before continuing to run.

The most notable change is the trailer’s ending, where Sonic is surprised to see Shadow’s familiar face pushing through some sort of multiversal glitch. We’ll just have to wait and see what the anti-hero of the series’s role will actually be, but Shadow will join a whole host of classic Sonic alumni, including the characters with the most creative names in the series: Rogue the Bat and Big the Cat.

After Sonic The Hedgehog 2’s massive box office success and Sonic Frontiers’ lukewarm reception, Sonic Prime will be the hedgehog’s year-ending achievement. We understand that he must move quickly, but could he slow down a little in 2023?