The New Spider-Man in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 On the PS5, Harry Osborn

The character of Harry Osborn in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 appears to have been recast after star Scott Porter revealed he would not be back for the sequel in a since-deleted tweet. Porter, who excels at playing Heimdall in God of War Ragnarok, hinted that the developer, Insomniac Games, had chosen to cast the highly anticipated PS5 successor “photo real,” and that “the difference between me and Harry’s ages was too much to overcome, I believe.”

It’s a particularly interesting observation given that Insomniac Games controversially changed Peter Parker’s appearance to better fit voice actor Yuri Lowenthal’s performance capture during the transition from Marvel’s Spider-Man to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

But as those of you who have played Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man and its spinoff, will know, Harry is set to play a significant part in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Porter acknowledged that even though he is “bummed” to not be returning, the game will be “incredible.” Since then, he’s deleted the tweets.

The fact that Harry will be in the sequel is unknown, but this is the first piece of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 news we’ve heard in a while, so it’s still interesting information. Do you anticipate the Porter recast with anticipation or disappointment? Please contact us via the comments section below.