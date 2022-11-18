Sony has begun its Black Friday sale, which features a 25% discount on PlayStation Plus

Black Friday sales from Sony Interactive Entertainment have already begun, offering a variety of discounts on both physical and digital goods.

The main promotion, which was previously revealed, is a 25% discount on 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription contracts. If current members upgrade to the Premium or Extra tiers, they can also save 25%.

Over 550 products are discounted during the digital game sale on the PlayStation Store.

On the PlayStation Blog, Sony has included a list of every game that is now on sale:

Additionally, PlayStation Direct is discounting physical goods by up to 65% in the US and up to 55% in the UK.

PS5 DualSense Controllers are available for $49.99/£44.99 (regularly $74.99/£64.99) and a DualSense controller and FIFA 23 package is available for £84.99/$99.99 (regularly £99.99).

A PS5 DualSense controller and a copy of Horizon Forbidden West are presently included in a special offer from UK retailer Argos for £45.

The Black Friday deals for PlayStation are valid through November 28.

On Thursday, Microsoft unveiled its Black Friday gaming specials, which included a $50 discount on the Xbox Series S.

The business said that 200 PC games and more than 900 console games were currently 67% off on its digital game marketplaces.