Sony has begun its Black Friday sale, which features a 25% discount on PlayStation Plus

Black Friday sales from Sony Interactive Entertainment have already begun, offering a variety of discounts on both physical and digital goods.
The main promotion, which was previously revealed, is a 25% discount on 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription contracts. If current members upgrade to the Premium or Extra tiers, they can also save 25%.
Over 550 products are discounted during the digital game sale on the PlayStation Store.
On the PlayStation Blog, Sony has included a list of every game that is now on sale:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 Standard Edition – 50% off
- EA Sports FIFA 23 Standard Edition PS5 & PS4 – 40% off**
- NBA 2K23 PS5 Standard Edition – 50% off
- Gotham Knights PS5 Standard Edition – 40% off
- Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition PS5 – 38% off
- Stray PS4 & PS5 – 20% off
- The Last of Us Part I PS5 – 25% off
- Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 & PS5 – 50% off
- Horizon Forbidden West PS5 Standard Edition – 38% off
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition PS4 – 58% off
Additionally, PlayStation Direct is discounting physical goods by up to 65% in the US and up to 55% in the UK.
PS5 DualSense Controllers are available for $49.99/£44.99 (regularly $74.99/£64.99) and a DualSense controller and FIFA 23 package is available for £84.99/$99.99 (regularly £99.99).
A PS5 DualSense controller and a copy of Horizon Forbidden West are presently included in a special offer from UK retailer Argos for £45.
The Black Friday deals for PlayStation are valid through November 28.
On Thursday, Microsoft unveiled its Black Friday gaming specials, which included a $50 discount on the Xbox Series S.
The business said that 200 PC games and more than 900 console games were currently 67% off on its digital game marketplaces.