A Fresh Challenger is Coming! Street Fighter’s World Warriors is added by Fall Guys

Jacob Chambers November 26, 2022 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, PS Vita, Tech, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Since being acquired by Epic Games, Fall Guys has been actively channeling its inner Fortnite through numerous crossover partnerships. The World Warriors Ryu, Cammy, and Akuma are joining the fight at the Fall Guys Store, which is its most recent effort. All three characters, as well as several add-ons like Namplates and even a Hadouken Emote, are already available for purchase.

All of this is a part of Fall Guys’ most recent season, Sunken Secrets, which has just begun and includes a number of additional activities as well as a Season Pass filled with SpongeBob Squarepants-inspired cosmetics. There is much to explore, so will you be expanding your Bean’s already diversified wardrobe with any of the World Warriors?

 

