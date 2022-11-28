Primal Groudon and Kyogre are hinted at in the winter season of Mythical Wishes in Pokémon Go

The ninth season of Pokémon Go, dubbed Mythical Wishes, has been made public and will last for the next three months, from December 1 to March 1.

Jirachi, a Mythical creature from Hoenn that has only ever made an appearance in Pokémon Go once, is mentioned in the phrase “Mythical Wishes.” It appears destined for a return (and even a Shiny debut?) during the 2023 Pokémon Go Tour event, which will be fully described tomorrow. The introduction of Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre, two of the series’ most potent monsters, is also hinted to in today’s new teaser, which is more concrete and significant for fans.

The three starter animals from Hoenn introduced in their Mega evolved forms—Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert—dominate the majority of the upcoming season. This Saturday, December 3, a Raid Day event will mark the trio’s debut and provide additional free raid passes.

Hoenn’s weather Pokémon Castform, which is now Shiny-possible in Pokémon Go for the first time, will be available in the northern hemisphere in its Snowy form and in the southern hemisphere in its Sunny form. Shiny is also made possible for Galarian Mr. Mime (available in weekly research rewards).

To give you something else to collect, “a few” Pokémon are now accessible in the XXS and XXL sizes that were previously unavailable.

Positively, both the guarantee of a gift from PokéStop spins and the current “bonus” of increased Incense effectiveness while moving will be made permanent. The current season’s bonus of a second free daily raid pass will expire, but other bonuses like extra trade candy and the ability to open/send more gifts each day will take its place.

A new Elite Raid day will debut on December 10; Mega Glalie will arrive on December 15; the annual two-day Community Day catch-up weekend will take place on December 17 and 18; and Hisuian Avalugg will make his raid day debut on December 24.

In the coming months, Pokémon Go will host its yearly Winter Holiday, Lunar New Year, and Valentine’s Day in-game events. Players will be able to choose the in-game bonus that will be most helpful to them through a number of events for the first time, including half hatch distance on incubators, double XP for catching Pokémon, and double Stardust for catching Pokémon.