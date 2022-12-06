CD Projekt is closing. Defeating monsters in The Witcher

The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be discontinued on mobile devices in 2019, according to CD Projekt.

After the company announced in October that it will be concentrating on its core business of PC and console development, with mobile initiatives slated to be carried out in conjunction with external studios, plans to terminate support for the game were confirmed today.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer, a free-to-play role-playing game for iOS and Android devices, will be available in July 2021. The location-based, augmented reality game is no longer being developed.

On January 31, 2023, it will be taken down from Google Play and the App Store, and on June 30, 2023, all players won’t be able to access the game anymore.

It is anticipated that the expanded team would incorporate the game’s developer, CD Projekt’s Spokko mobile games unit, to work on more projects.

A Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, a new Witcher trilogy, Witcher spin-offs, and CD Projekt Red’s first original IP were all included in the studio’s October production slate.

Even though CD Projekt isn’t discontinuing Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, the free-to-play game that was formally released in 2018, new content support will also expire the following year.

In three expansions, to be released in April, July, and September 2023, it intends to release 72 additional Gwent cards.

Before the game switches to a new community-focused approach in 2024, monthly patches with reworks and balance changes will still be released.

The studio stated, “We want to provide you, the Gwent community, with the appropriate tools and opportunities to drive the balance changes of the game going forward. We’re working on a fix that will let users access Gwent’s client directly, eliminating the need for a convoluted external system.