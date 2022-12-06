Right now, Aliens versus Predator Classic 2000 is yours to keep.

Rebellion, a publisher in the UK, is now commemorating its 30th birthday. Aliens versus Predator Classic 2000, one of the company’s most well-known games, is being given away as part of that. This is the revised version of Rebellion’s most successful attempt at AvP, which Fox Interactive first released in 1999.

The offer is openly advertised on the first page of Rebellion’s storefront, where you can pick up the game. There is a slight caveat. To receive a Steam key for the game, you must first sign up for Rebellion’s newsletter.

AvP is currently a touch acid-damaged around the edges at the age of 23. After Alien: Isolation, the terrors of its Marine campaign have undoubtedly subsided. However, for a few reasons, having it in your Steam library is still valuable. The three campaigns are all delightfully unique. The Xenomorph campaign is particularly renowned for its ambitious use of 3D space, with Rebellion designing some really head-spinning 3D levels by taking advantage of the Xenomorph’s ability to scale walls and ceilings.

It also has some cool dismemberment technology for the time; blasting aliens with a minigun still makes them explode, decades later. Classic 2000 falls short of Monolith’s AvP 2, which gave all three campaigns a much more robust narrative framework, in terms of quality. But compared to Rebellion’s lackluster follow-up, which debuted in 2010, it’s a darn sight better.

Rebellion says that the giveaway is a “limited time offer,” but doesn’t specify how long it will last. Don’t feel too bad if you miss out because the game is also available for the pitiful price of 99 cents on Steam.