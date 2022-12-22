Microsoft commits to bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo over a 10-year period

Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming and Xbox, has stated that after the Activision Blizzard merger is completed, he would love to bring Activision’s Call of Duty series on devices like the Nintendo Switch.

The biggest first-person shooter franchise is now coming to Nintendo platforms thanks to a “10-year commitment” made by Microsoft, according to some very huge news that Phil delivered today. Microsoft’s dedication to making gaming accessible to more people worldwide is what’s driving this. His tweet is below:

“Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to @Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King. Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play.” @ATVI_AB”

Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to @Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King. Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play. @ATVI_AB — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) December 7, 2022

In a subsequent post, Phil explained how Microsoft will continue to be dedicated to keeping Call of Duty available on Steam:

“I’m also pleased to confirm that Microsoft has committed to continue to offer Call of Duty on @Steam simultaneously to Xbox after we have closed the merger with Activision Blizzard King. @ATVI_AB @ValveSoftware”

This most recent development comes after yesterday’s report that Microsoft had made Sony an offer for a 10-year contract to retain the Call of Duty game series on the PlayStation. On our sister site, Pure Xbox, you can find out more information about this. Brad Smith, vice chairman and president of Microsoft, also noted that Sony and PlayStation are still eligible for the same offer:

“Our acquisition will bring Call of Duty to more gamers and more platforms than ever before. That’s good for competition and good for consumers. Thank you @Nintendo. Any day @Sony wants to sit down and talk, we’ll be happy to hammer out a 10-year deal for PlayStation as well.”

Call of Duty made its final appearance on a Nintendo platform during the Wii U generation, when Call of Duty: Black Ops II and Call of Duty: Ghosts were released in 2012 and 2013, respectively.