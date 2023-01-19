Home » NEWS » The entirety of Gran Turismo 7 for PSVR2 is available, excluding split-screen play

The entirety of Gran Turismo 7 for PSVR2 is available, excluding split-screen play

Jacob Chambers January 19, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, PREVIEWS, PS Vita, Tech, Wii U, World, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Gran Turismo 7’s free upgrade will enable you to play the entire game in virtual reality, Sony has now confirmed as part of a PlayStation Blog post outlining the PSVR2 launch lineup. The two-player split-screen option is the only feature you won’t be able to use with PSVR2, which makes sense. Also, “players will experience all cars and tracks in VR like never before,” according to the press release. This also applies to online contests.

Kazunori Yamauchi, president of Polyphony Digital, then goes into detail about how Gran Turismo 7 will make use of PSVR2, promising players eye tracking and foveated rendering. On launch day, February 22, 2023, the free update for PS5 owners will be available. Will you play Gran Turismo 7 in virtual reality again? Tell us in the comments section below.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

37 PSVR2 Games Are Confirmed for the Launch Window, According to Sony’s Complete List

A complete list of 37 games that will be available on PSVR2 starting on February ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security