FIFA 23 Releases the Starting XI for the Team of the Year

The FIFA 23 Team of the Year lineup has finally been made public by EA Sports, who also confirmed which new cards will be added to the game’s Ultimate Team mode on January 26, 2023. The starting lineup is listed below, but you can still choose the 12th player. Erling Haaland, a prolific goal scorer, Joo Cancelo, and the composed Federico Valverde are vying for the final position. One of them will be a part of the Team of the Year, a list of which is provided below.

Goalkeepers

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) — 96

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi (PSG) — 94

Éder Militão (Real Madrid) — 94

Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) — 96

Theo Hernández (AC Milan) — 94

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) — 95

Luka Modrić (Real Madrid) — 96

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) — 97

Attackers

Kylian Mbappé (PSG) — 97

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) — 97

Lionel Messi (PSG) — 98

Once more, starting on January 26, 2023, these Team of the Year cards will be accessible in Ultimate Team. Are you going to try to pack any? I hope you have good fortune in the comments section.