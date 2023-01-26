This May, the tactical turn-based RPG “Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2” will launch on the Switch

The surprise sequel to the popular RPG Fuga: Melodies of Steel is coming to Switch on May 11th, 2023, according to CyberConnect2 (thanks Gematsu!). The Little Tail Bronx series includes Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 and its predecessor, both of which serve as prequels to the PS1 game Tail Concerto and its DS spiritual successor, Solatorobo: Red the Hunter.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel substituted an on-rails turn-based strategy RPG for the action-based combat of the earlier games. The second game employs the same system and aims to build on the first’s moving narrative.

Many were taken aback when CyberConnect2 CEO Hiroshi Matsuyama revealed in a Famitsu column that the first game’s sales had fallen short of covering development costs back in December 2021 when Melodies of Steel 2 was first teased in May of last year. Melodies of Steel has received 150,000 downloads worldwide, the developer tweeted today.

All of the adorable and cuddly anthropomorphic children from the first game return in the second installment of a planned trilogy, along with Vanilla, a new ally. Yes, this is a war game about children, so prepare to cry.

More details on the sequel’s plot and fresh gameplay mechanics are provided below, along with some screenshots, by creator and producer CyberConnect2:

Story

The war was fought and won.Life went on.

After saving the world aboard the giant tank Taranis, the children return home to live out their lives in peace.

Until one day… Half their number become trapped within the Taranis as it goes on a rampage, leaving atrocity and strife in its wake.

The children and their new friend Vanilla, climb aboard their erstwhile foe, the Tarascus, and give chase to save their captive friends.

The tragedy that awaits may lead them down a path of revenge…

Evolved Tactics, Brand New Adventure, and Even More Captivating Narrative

Skills from the first entry have been revamped along with a host of new skills that allow for strategic gameplay and enhanced tactical combat. More details will be coming soon, so stay tuned.

New Skills

– Managarm– A second form of the Soul Cannon, the “Managarm,” utilizes the life force of the children to annihilate foes.

– Judgment System – The newly-introduced Judgment system ensures that each choice made affects the trajectory of the story.

– Airship System – Players can now progress along battle routes in new ways using the airship system.

You’ll be able to pre-order a digital Deluxe Edition of the game on digital storefronts soon, which will include: