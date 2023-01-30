Uncharted tease in new Sony ad campaign has PS5 fans guessing

PlayStation users notice what appears to be a tease for a new Uncharted game just as the Drake family was about to enjoy a well-deserved break. The PS5 exclusive games Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7 are given the spotlight as part of Sony’s new Live from PS5 advertising campaign in the form of a news channel covering events that correspond to what happens in those games. One, though, isn’t immediately apparent, and some fans think it might be a tease for an Uncharted 5.

A woman walking through a cave while carrying a lit torch is seen 43 seconds into the commercial. A short while later, she reappears, blowing sand off an artifact. Titles like Ghost of Tsushima, Destiny, and Stray are highlighted in between the two incredibly brief clips. Some believe the advertisement teases a fifth mainline Uncharted game, with the female character most likely being Cassie, Nathan Drake’s daughter, given the close ties to Sony’s own PlayStation Studios.