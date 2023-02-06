Dragon Age: Dreadwolf might be a while off

As of the last report, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf was complete playable, at least in alpha build form. When this encouraging project update came in October of last year, it raised questions about when the game would actually be released. Many believed that the BioWare RPG might be aiming for a late 2023 release, but a recent report from the reputable Insider Gamer, who cite anonymous sources, suggests that Dreadwolf may still be some time off.

The article quotes sources with knowledge of the game’s development as saying that it is still missing features, finished character lines, and traces of its previous iterations that abruptly change course in early 2021.

You might recall that Dreadwolf did, at one point, have a focus on live service elements, but in 2021, there were rumors that the project had been redesigned and changed to become a more conventional single-player experience.

Naturally, we’ve been anxiously awaiting Dreadwolf for a very long time. Although it has supposedly been in development for around eight years, all we have seen so far are teaser trailers and concept art. It’s becoming more and more obvious that behind the scenes, things haven’t exactly gone as planned.

But as is customary, we’d prefer BioWare to take its time to create a memorable Dragon Age game as opposed to releasing a rushed, subpar product. Hopefully, this year will bring more news about Dreadwolf as the studio begins to put things together.

According to Insider Gaming, the game’s combat is more akin to a “hack n’ slash” action title, which is sure to cause some controversy. You access various locations from a central hub area, and it appears that party members cannot be controlled — similar to Mass Effect? To be fair, though, that final statement resembles the majority of recent BioWare titles.

When do you anticipate the eventual release of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf?