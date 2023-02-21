Home » NEWS » CRPG Cyberpunk Gamedec Logs Soon PS5 Release

CRPG Cyberpunk Gamedec Logs Soon PS5 Release

Jacob Chambers February 21, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Tech, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Gamedec, a cyberpunk-themed CRPG that was first released on PC in 2021, will soon be available on the PS5 on February 24.

Gamedec is primarily a narrative mystery game with little to no combat, in which you take on the role of a game detective who solves crimes that occur in virtual environments. You can begin to imagine Disco Elysium if you picture a virtual world like The Oasis from Ready Player One.

Reviews are generally positive, and it appears that your choices actually have a noticeable impact on the game’s outcome if you’re looking for a more intellectual experience. Color us curious.

How do you feel about Gamedec?

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Action-packed gameplay trailer for Ravenswatch, an intense PS5 co-op roguelike

The Curse of the Dead Gods creators of Ravenswatch are releasing a cooperative roguelike on ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security