CRPG Cyberpunk Gamedec Logs Soon PS5 Release

Gamedec, a cyberpunk-themed CRPG that was first released on PC in 2021, will soon be available on the PS5 on February 24.

Gamedec is primarily a narrative mystery game with little to no combat, in which you take on the role of a game detective who solves crimes that occur in virtual environments. You can begin to imagine Disco Elysium if you picture a virtual world like The Oasis from Ready Player One.

Reviews are generally positive, and it appears that your choices actually have a noticeable impact on the game’s outcome if you’re looking for a more intellectual experience. Color us curious.

How do you feel about Gamedec?