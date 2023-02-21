Trophies are available for the PS1 classic The Legend of Dragoon on PS5, PS4, and PC

The Legend of Dragoon is battling its way to PS5 and PS4 on the 21st February as part of this month’s PS Plus Premium update, and as previously rumoured, the classic JRPG does indeed have a full Trophy list at launch.

There are a total of 47 trinkets in it, including a precious Platinum, four Golds, and four Silvers. The majority of trophies are tied to narrative development, rewarding you for finishing chapters, defeating bosses, and adding new party members.

In conclusion, it appears to be a perfectly manageable list, though you will need to find 30 of the game’s Stardust collectibles to obtain a single Silver gong. There may be times when you need to refer to a guide because these things can be challenging to see against some of the game’s prerendered backgrounds.

Click here to view the complete Trophy list, but be careful as there may be spoilers.

In The Legend of Dragoon, are you planning to pursue the Plat?