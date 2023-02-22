Nintendo Switch System Update 16.0.0 Is Live, Here Are The Patch Notes

Nintendo released its first 2023 Switch firmware update, Version 16.0.0.

This update tweaks “nicknames” and adds “stability updates” to improve user experience. We’ll update this post with backend adjustment details.

Official Nintendo support page patch notes:

Ver. 16.0.0 (Released February 20, 2023)

User nicknames that cannot be used will be replaced with “???” which can be updated from the profile settings.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

Dataminer and Twitter user OatmealDome revealed that the latest firmware update focuses on “the internals” of the operating system. Details:

Version 16.0.0 is out. This update appears to be focused on the internals of the OS. The way the OS handles bad word checking was slightly redesigned. The code was moved into its own module seemingly to avoid unnecessary code duplication. The bad words database was also updated. Some rearranging has taken place and new words were added…Some system text was tweaked to fix typos and/or to improve phrasing.

The QR code in the header image for the “Got Questions About Nintendo Switch?” built-in news item for some regions was updated to use a HTTPS URL.

The HDMI logo in the legal notices section of System Settings was updated to remove the HDMI connector diagram.

And now, some internal stuff…

– The built-in browser was updated.

– New error messages were added.

– Nintendo has created a new certificate authority (“G4”). All existing Switch servers use certificates issued by Nintendo’s “G3” CA. (via @shutterbug20002)