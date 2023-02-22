Home » NEWS » Microsoft’s Nintendo Call of Duty Commitment Is Now Legal

Microsoft’s Nintendo Call of Duty Commitment Is Now Legal

Jacob Chambers February 22, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

Microsoft committed to bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms for 10 years in December 2022. Since it’s legally binding, it’s happening (we think).

Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said the company has signed a 10-year legal agreement with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms. The attached statement states that upcoming Nintendo and Xbox games will launch simultaneously with full feature and content parity.

The question is when and how the games will perform on Nintendo platforms. The Switch’s visuals will be severely compromised, the games will launch as Cloud Versions, or Nintendo won’t commit until its next major hardware release (and who knows when that will be).

Phil Spencer stated that new platform support would not begin until after the Activision Blizzard acquisition, so we’re betting on the latter. This commitment may take time to fulfill.

Nintendo fans who occasionally play Call of Duty will welcome the news. We’ll take Captain Price and Soap MacTavish.

 

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!
Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security