Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe Receives Its First Review

Jacob Chambers February 22, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Tech, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, a remake of the Wii game Kirby’s Return to Dream Land (or Kirby’s Adventure Wii in Europe), launches on Switch this Friday, February 24, and the first review has been released (thanks, Gematsu).

Famitsu awarded the Kirby remake 35/40, or 8/9/9/9. The original Wii game scored 9/9/8/10 — 36/40 (from GoNintendo, archived) in 2011.

That’s a good remake score and consistent with previous Kirby games. Kirby and the Forgotten Land scored 36/40 and Kirby Star Allies 35/40.

Nintendo’s odd-looking icons can prepare you for Kirby’s next adventure. They scare us.

This remake of the popular Wii game gives the pink puffball a new look, new copy abilities, Merry Magoland, and a Magolor epilogue chapter.

 

