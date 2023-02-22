Miyamoto: Nintendo Is “Always” Working On Mario, But Not Ready For The Next Game Reveal

Nintendo opened its Mario-themed Super Nintendo World park in Hollywood, and Super Mario is getting his own big-screen animation. When will the next major video game release be?

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto told IGN that Nintendo is working on something even though it has nothing to show. The industry legend says Nintendo is “always working on Mario” but isn’t ready to reveal it:

Miyamoto: “We’re always working on Mario, so when we get to a time where we can share information, we’ll certainly do so.”

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury was 2021’s Mario hit. This two-in-one offer included a re-release of the 2013 Wii U title and a new Mario and Bowser Jr. adventure.

The “limited-time” Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection of three 3D Mario games was released on the last anniversary in 2020-21. Super Mario Odyssey was the last mainline game (nearly six years ago).