Here is the first gameplay trailer for “UFO Robot Grendizer,” a mech action adaptation

Publisher Microids has unveiled the first gameplay trailer for the upcoming action game based on Go Nagai’s 1975 manga adaptation, UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves. The IP has triumphantly returned with this. Classics in the mech genre include manga and anime.

The project, which was first announced in 2021 and is currently being developed by Endroad, a group made up of former Ubisoft and Amplitude Studios employees, hasn’t been very active since then, but the trailer gives it a polished appearance.

The 1977 anime’s first arc will be followed in The Feast of the Wolves, allowing fans to relive some of their favorite moments from that film. The most well-known music from the show, which is being rearranged, will also be included in the game.

We don’t know much about the game, but it’s scheduled for a 2023 release. Duke Fleet is a mech fan’s dream, and the huge action gameplay looks enjoyable.

Microids provides further details and screenshots regarding the game and franchise:

About UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of The Wolves:

Based on the famous anime adapted from Go Nagai’s manga UFO Robo Grendizer, this new action game will grant the nostalgic gamers the chance to play as Duke Fleet and his great robot and enjoy epic adventures. A unique opportunity to dive head first into an iconic pop culture universe filled with bravery, treason and sensational battles!

The cult animated series was one of the first successful exports of Japanese animation at the end of the 70’s. We all remember the iconic battles and the Grendizer’s weaponry used to defeat King Vega’s forces, launching attacks on Earth from its secret base hidden on the dark side of the moon. Are you ready for a legendary comeback?

Limited and collector’s editions will be announced after pre-orders.