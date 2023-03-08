Shantae is half off in WayForward’s “Last Chance” 3DS and Wii U eShop sale

WayForward is one of many companies selling their games before the 3DS and Wii U eShops close in less than a month.
Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse, Mighty Switch Force!, and others are available on both platforms.
First, the 3DS
|
Game (3DS)
|
Price (UK)
|
Price (EU)
|
Price (NA)
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|Mighty Switch Force!
|Mighty Switch Force! 2
Let’s examine Wii U’s offerings:
|
Game (Wii U)
|
Price (UK)
|
Price (EU)
|
Price (NA)
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut
|Mighty Switch Force!
|Mighty Switch Force! 2
The 3DS and Wii U eShops close on March 27, 2023. After this date, you can only redownload your games.