Shantae is half off in WayForward’s “Last Chance” 3DS and Wii U eShop sale

WayForward is one of many companies selling their games before the 3DS and Wii U eShops close in less than a month.

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse, Mighty Switch Force!, and others are available on both platforms.

First, the 3DS

Game (3DS) Price (UK) Price (EU) Price (NA) Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse £15.99 £7.99 €16.99 €8.49 $19.99 $9.99 Mighty Switch Force! £5.39 £2.69 €5.99 €2.99 $5.99 $2.99 Mighty Switch Force! 2 £5.00 £2.50 €5.00 €2.50 $5.99 $2.99

Let’s examine Wii U’s offerings:

The 3DS and Wii U eShops close on March 27, 2023. After this date, you can only redownload your games.