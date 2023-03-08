Home » 3DS » Shantae is half off in WayForward’s “Last Chance” 3DS and Wii U eShop sale

Shantae is half off in WayForward’s “Last Chance” 3DS and Wii U eShop sale

Jacob Chambers March 8, 2023 3DS, NEWS, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

WayForward is one of many companies selling their games before the 3DS and Wii U eShops close in less than a month.

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse, Mighty Switch Force!, and others are available on both platforms.

First, the 3DS

Game (3DS)
Price (UK)
Price (EU)
Price (NA)
Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse £15.99 £7.99 €16.99 €8.49 $19.99 $9.99
Mighty Switch Force! £5.39 £2.69 €5.99 €2.99 $5.99 $2.99
Mighty Switch Force! 2 £5.00 £2.50 €5.00 €2.50 $5.99 $2.99

Let’s examine Wii U’s offerings:

Game (Wii U)
Price (UK)
Price (EU)
Price (NA)
Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse £15.99 £7.99 €16.99 €8.49 $19.99 $9.99
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero £15.99 £7.99 €16.99 €8.49 $19.99 $9.99
Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut £6.99 £3.49 €9.99 €4.99 $9.99 $4.99
Mighty Switch Force! £5.39 £2.69 €5.99 €2.99 $5.99 $2.99
Mighty Switch Force! 2 £5.00 £2.50 €5.00 €2.50 $5.99 $2.99

The 3DS and Wii U eShops close on March 27, 2023. After this date, you can only redownload your games.

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

