Step Aside Armored Core, Megaton Musashi: Wired Brings Mecha Action to PS5, PS4 in 2023

Big old mecha battle fans may eat well this year. Megaton Musashi: Wired, a PS5 and PS4 action RPG featuring giant robots fighting, was announced by Level-5.

The first Western Megaton Musashi game looks great in its gameplay trailer (which you can watch above). .

Level-5 promises full cross-play between PS5, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch for three-on-three competitive multiplayer and three-player co-op.

Do you want more Megaton Musashi: Wired?