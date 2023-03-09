The detective RPG Decapolice might be one of the best PS5, PS4, and PS3 surprises of 2023

Wow, we’ve only seen DECAPOLICE in action twice, but we’re pretty much sold already. Level-5 announced this detective RPG last month, and now we have a new trailer that shows how the game works.

You play as Harvard Marks, a hotshot rookie who is all about solving cases through investigations and turn-based fights. In order to solve the mysteries, you’ll have to switch between the real world and a digital version of it. This could give each case a unique feel.

DECAPOLICE should be a real charmer because it has a very pretty art style and some fun character animations. It’s still on track to come out on PS5 and PS4 in “2023.”