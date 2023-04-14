Seasonal Battle Passes in Diablo 4 Take ‘Roughly 80 Hours’ to Complete

Due to positive previews and new ideas, Diablo 4 has become a mid-year milestone we can’t wait to reach. New Diablo game!

In an interview with PC Gamer, associate game director Joe Piepiora said players “looking at roughly 80 hours worth of time invested to complete the entirety of the Battle Pass”. That’s a lot, but it’s comparable to Call of Duty or Fortnite.

It takes some mental gymnastics to see hardcore, grim-as-hell ARPG Diablo as sharing fundamental systems with the colorful Fall Guys, but that’s the world we live in, right? Will you spend 320 hours a year completing all four Battle Passes in Diablo 4?