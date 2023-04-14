Home » NEWS » Seasonal Battle Passes in Diablo 4 Take ‘Roughly 80 Hours’ to Complete

Seasonal Battle Passes in Diablo 4 Take ‘Roughly 80 Hours’ to Complete

Jacob Chambers April 14, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Due to positive previews and new ideas, Diablo 4 has become a mid-year milestone we can’t wait to reach. New Diablo game!

In an interview with PC Gamer, associate game director Joe Piepiora said players “looking at roughly 80 hours worth of time invested to complete the entirety of the Battle Pass”. That’s a lot, but it’s comparable to Call of Duty or Fortnite.

It takes some mental gymnastics to see hardcore, grim-as-hell ARPG Diablo as sharing fundamental systems with the colorful Fall Guys, but that’s the world we live in, right? Will you spend 320 hours a year completing all four Battle Passes in Diablo 4?

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Adds Flashy Finishers to Aloy’s Moveset

Burning Shores, Horizon Forbidden West’s major DLC expansion, has had little promotion. We only know ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security