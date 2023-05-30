Marathon Featuring Mirror’s Edge, WipEout, Formula One Art Style

The PlayStation Showcase’s CG previews disappointed some fans, but Bungie’s Marathon announcement had a unique appearance. In its premiere trailer, this live service shooter stands out from the crowd.

Fans have identified numerous important inspirations on the game’s art style, according to art director Joseph Cross on Twitter. Cross mentions “Mirror’s Edge, Aeon Flux, Ghost in the Shell, Otomo, Koji Morimoto, The Designers Republic, [and] Chris Cunningham” but focuses on the game’s visuals.

He tweets about his “graphic realism” style and other influences. “We are looking back at games from previous generations for inspiration just as much as we are looking forward,” Cross explains. He calls Metal Gear Solid 2, WipEout, and Bungie’s original Marathon games “full of interesting visual qualities and ideas” along with Death Stranding and God of War.

“A ton of influences outside of games” include “product and apparel design, photography, science, conceptual art, cinematography, sports like Formula 1 and MotoGP,” as well as the shows and artists mentioned above.

Marathon should be visually stunning if the trailer is any indication. With the game still in production, there’s no date.