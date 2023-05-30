Home » NEWS » Marathon Featuring Mirror’s Edge, WipEout, Formula One Art Style

Marathon Featuring Mirror’s Edge, WipEout, Formula One Art Style

Jacob Chambers May 30, 2023 NEWS, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

The PlayStation Showcase’s CG previews disappointed some fans, but Bungie’s Marathon announcement had a unique appearance. In its premiere trailer, this live service shooter stands out from the crowd.

Fans have identified numerous important inspirations on the game’s art style, according to art director Joseph Cross on Twitter. Cross mentions “Mirror’s Edge, Aeon Flux, Ghost in the Shell, Otomo, Koji Morimoto, The Designers Republic, [and] Chris Cunningham” but focuses on the game’s visuals.

He tweets about his “graphic realism” style and other influences. “We are looking back at games from previous generations for inspiration just as much as we are looking forward,” Cross explains. He calls Metal Gear Solid 2, WipEout, and Bungie’s original Marathon games “full of interesting visual qualities and ideas” along with Death Stranding and God of War.

“A ton of influences outside of games” include “product and apparel design, photography, science, conceptual art, cinematography, sports like Formula 1 and MotoGP,” as well as the shows and artists mentioned above.

Marathon should be visually stunning if the trailer is any indication. With the game still in production, there’s no date.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Insider: Silent Hill 2 Remake, Townfall, and Ascension Trailers Coming

Brash buzz in the internet Mos Eisley Cantina suggests Silent Hill fans may eat well ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security