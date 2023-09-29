Ed Boon May Have Teased Another Mortal Kombat 1 DLC Character

Following a recent Mortal Kombat 1 datamine suggesting Ghostface from the Scream series may be added to the game, director and co-creator Ed Boon posted an intriguing image on social media.

It depicts horror characters from past Mortal Kombat games and others that have yet to appear. One is Ghostface, as shown below. This character joins Chucky and Jigsaw.

It’s unclear what this post means. Boon loves teasing fans, so some of the characters with question marks above their heads may appear in a future Kombat pack.

Some fans believe this proves Ghostface will appear in Mortal Kombat 1, but nothing is official yet, so there are no guarantees. Peacemaker, Omni-Man, Homelander, Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takashi Takeda are confirmed first Kombat Pack DLC. Spring 2024 will bring five more Kameo Fighters to this pack.