The final stage rotations for Splatoon on the Wii U have been unveiled

We’ve reached the final stage. As the online servers for Wii U and 3DS are scheduled to be taken down next week on April 8th, we find ourselves entering a phase of ‘lasts’. Gamers have successfully conquered the final official level in Super Mario Maker, the ultimate showdowns are about to unfold in Pokémon Sun and Moon, and the latest stage rotation for the original Splatoon has been revealed.

Thanks to a Twitter user named @OatmealDome, we now have access to the last online stages of Nintendo’s Wii U squid shooter. At 10pm UTC on April 8th, the game will conclude its Turf War battles with Bluefin Depot and Moray Towers. Ranked Battles will end with an exciting Rainmaker contest in both Walleye Warehouse and Kelp Dome.

[Splatoon 1] Here is the final rotation for Splatoon 1! The servers will shutdown 2 hours into this rotation (on Apr 9 at 12 am UTC). For the full rotation schedule, check our website: https://t.co/ZJMDuJ490V pic.twitter.com/uFmBBTBSx0 — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) April 1, 2024

For those who are interested, Nintendo gives out all of the Splatoon 1 stage changes for the month at the beginning of the month. This is how users like OatmealDome can know what’s coming ahead of time. It’s interesting that the April 2024 rounds last until the end of the month, but after April 8, none of them will be available, let alone played.