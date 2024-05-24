Possibility of Future Armored Core Games, Demonstrating a Determined Desire for Their Creation

In a recent interview, FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki expressed a renewed enthusiasm for the Armored Core franchise, hinting at exciting things to come. In a recent interview with IGN Japan (translated by FandomWire), the developer expressed their deep appreciation for the Armored Core series and their strong determination to keep it alive in the future. Armored Core 6 was undeniably a success.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has proven to be a commercial success, with an impressive 2.8 million copies sold since its release last year. It is highly likely that the sixth mainline entry has now achieved over three million sales, according to Miyazaki, who believes there is still room for improvement in the titles. Expressing his thoughts on Armored Core 6, the critic acknowledged that while the game had its merits, there were still areas that could be enhanced. He emphasized his determination to continue pushing for progress and striving for even better results.

FromSoftware is currently directing its attention towards the highly anticipated Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree. This exciting expansion is scheduled to launch on June 21, 2024, for both PS5 and PS4. But once that’s taken care of, it seems that there might be more Armored Core coming our way.

Our review of Armored Core 6 for the PS5 resulted in a 7/10 rating, highlighting its engaging combat, extensive mech customisation options, and unforgettable boss encounters. “Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon expertly combines thrilling combat with a vast array of mech customization options. Its concise missions allow for rapid exploration of fresh concepts and builds.” Once you’ve settled on an optimal loadout, the quick-fire levels start to diminish the enjoyment.”

What are your thoughts on the potential for more Armored Core? Feel free to leave your wishlist for Armored Core 7 in the comments section.