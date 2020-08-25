Art Of Mass Effect Trilogy: Expanded Edition – Price, Cover, Release Date

The Mass Effect trilogy is one of the most beloved series of games in all of gaming, regardless of the conclusion that stirred up quite a bit of controversy. While Andromeda ended up being a big swing and a miss that most fans would rather forget, in the meantime you can dive deeper into the world of the original trilogy with a new expanded edition of the current art book.

Amazon recently updated the product page for The Art of the Mass Effect Trilogy: Expanded Edition, revealing things like the price, cover and release date. First up we have the official product description, which is the following:

“Expanded with hundreds of never before seen works of art, this new edition delves deeper than ever into the sci-fi saga that changed video games forever. Contains extensive new material from the DLCs for all three games–including the award-winning “Lair of the Shadow Broker” from Mass Effect 2 and the fan-favorite “Citadel” from Mass Effect 3. Experience the evolution of the aliens, planets, ships, and technology that define this iconic science fiction universe, as the developers who brought BioWare’s masterpiece to life take you from the earliest design sketches through to the meticulous final renders. Brimming with concept art and commentary, this expanded edition is the ultimate companion to one of the greatest series in the history of gaming!”

Dark Horse Books is handling publishing duties for this release, and there are 272 pages in total. There will be both a hardcover and a Kindle version of the book, with the former being $23.99 and the latter being $39.99. The release date is currently set for February 23rd, 2021, and you can check out the cover below.