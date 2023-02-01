Persona 5 Royal Steals on PS Plus Premium for a Four-Hour Trial

The most expensive tier of Sony’s subscription service, PS Plus Premium, has recently added a new game trial. If you’re a subscriber, you can currently play the first four hours of Persona 5 Royal on PS5 for free, though four hours won’t get you very far in such a large RPG.

Nevertheless, in those four hours, you ought to be able to grasp the game’s tone and themes. We can’t recommend Persona 5 highly enough if you haven’t played it yet; it’s unquestionably one of the most cohesive, flawlessly designed RPGs out there.

It’s encouraging to see that PS Plus Premium now offers a respectable selection of trials. Despite this, critics continue to question Premium’s overall worth, particularly in light of Sony’s slow (at best) addition of venerable PS1, PS2, and PSP games to the service.