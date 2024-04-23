Possible leak of Zenless Zone Zero release date found on Apple Store

Update: As soon as this article went live, HoYoverse made the exciting announcement that pre-registration for the game is now open. In typical fashion for the developer, they will be closely monitoring the overall player count and offering enticing in-game rewards as an incentive to reach their impressive goal of 40 million players. The release date is set for “2024”, according to official sources.

【Pre-Registration on All Platforms Begins】 Dear Proxies, Zenless Zone Zero is now officially open for pre-registration on all platforms!

You can pre-register on the PlayStation™Store, Google Play, App Store, Epic Store, and the official website.

Pre-register for the game on the PS Store by adding it to your wishlist here.

Original Story: The highly anticipated Zenless Zone Zero, the next gacha game from HoYoverse for the PS5, has finally had its potential release date revealed through Apple’s App Store. Based on current information, the game is slated for a 2024 release, although it may potentially hit shelves earlier than expected. What are your thoughts on the upcoming release from the creator of Genshin Impact, set to arrive around July 3rd?

According to IGN, the release date on the App Store does state that the content may change without notice and that the finished product may differ. Interestingly, this aligns well with the ongoing technical tests happening on both the PS5 and PC.

It’s important to note that applications for console testing recently closed on April 17th, though nothing is final until HoYoverse confirms it. Considering the development pattern of Honkai, a release date of July 3rd is not entirely out of the question, although it may be a bit early. Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on this? Are we reaching for answers, or are the clues starting to align? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.