The Judgment mod reinstates cut actor Pierre Taki in the game.

According to GeekReply, it will please fans of Pierre Taki’s voice and likeness in the game to know that there is a mod to restore his voice and likeness from the Yakuza spin-off Judgment and bad-boy Japanese actors. The Japanese version of Judgment, which was never released in the West, did not include the character Kyohei Hamura because he was jailed for cocaine possession and use in 2019. The Judgment Pierre Taki Restoration Patch has, at least over here, finally brought the scrubbed actor back for the first time.

Judgment was finally made accessible on PC this month when Sega made the complete series available on Steam. It can be found on NexusMods, although the Pierre Taki Steam version is just a transfer of the PS4 version. Taki portrayed Hamura, a captain of the Matsugane family’s Tojo-clan. The Yakuza’s central character, Kazuma Kiryu, belonged to this huge crime family. The fact that Taki’s portrayal of Olaf in the Japanese version of Kingdom Hearts III was also canceled owing to his imprisonment couldn’t they simply let it go?

More Yakuza games are being developed by Devs Ryu Ga Gotoku, however the series is now known globally as Like A Dragon to correspond with its Japanese name. Over the following few years, three games in the venerable series will be released, with the first being the historical remake Like A Dragon: Ishin! in February. The 2023 release of Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, which features Kiryu, is one of the greatest and longest game titles I’ve ever heard. The following mainline Yakuza game, Like A Dragon 8, is anticipated to release in 2024.